San Diego Wave FC Falls 4-1 to Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium

October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (5-13-7, 22 points) fell 4-1 to Kansas City Current (15-3-7, 52 points) at CPKC Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas City scored two goals in the first half, with Michelle Cooper opening the scoring in the 23rd minute. Cooper then crossed in a ball that was designated an own goal in the 31st minute in favor of the home team. Current Golden Boot leader Temwa Chawinga scored her 20th goal of the season and Debinha followed after to make it 4-0.

Delphine Cascarino cut the lead in the 88th minute when she hit a powerful left-footed shot from nearly 30 yards out to score her second of the season.

With the result, the Wave were eliminated from playoff contention with one match remaining in the regular season.

Next on the schedule: San Diego returns to Snapdragon Stadium for the final regular season match of the season to host Racing Louisville on Sunday, Nov. 3 for Fan Appreciation Day, presented by PNC Bank. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. PT and tickets are available here. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Notes:

Forward Delphine Cascarino scored her second goal of the season.

Midfielder Emily van Egmond earned her 100th NWSL regular season appearance.

Kansas City forward Temwa Chawinga scored her 20th goal of the season for the Current. The goal against San Diego marked a goal for Chawinga against all 13 opposing teams in the NWSL this regular season, the first player to score against every opponent in a season.

Kennedy Wesley (Knee), Kimmi Ascanio (Int'l Duty) and Melanie Barcenas (Int'l Duty) were unavailable for selection.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:4 Kansas City Current

Scoring Summary:

KC - Cooper (2) 22'

KC - Sheridan (Own Goal) 31'

KC - Chawinga (20) 54'

KC - Debinha (2) (Prince, 1) 80'

SD - Cascarino (2) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Morroni (Caution) 67'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Girma, D Torpey, M van Egmond, M Colaprico (Shaw HT), M McCaskill (Sánchez 63'), F Cascarino, F Jones (Ali HT), F Doniak (Carusa 81')

Subs not used: GK Beall, GK Messner, D Westphal, D Lundkvist, F Bennett

Kansas City Current: GK Schult, D Wheeler, D Cook (Ballisager 71'), D Rodriguez, D Sharples, M LaBonta ©, M DiBernardo (Feist 78'), M Hutton (Scott 81'), F Cooper (Magaia 78'), F Chawinga (Debinha 71'), F Prince

Subs not used: GK Franch, D Steigleder, D Ball, M Jereko

Stats Summary: SD / KC

Shots: 8 / 15

Shots on Target: 1 / 7

Corners: 12 / 4

Fouls: 11 / 11

Offsides: 0 / 6

Saves: 4 / 0

Possession: 58% / 42%

