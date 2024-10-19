Flint's Late Winner Over Portland Reignites Racing's Playoff Hopes

October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC celebrate win

Racing Louisville FC put a jolt into its playoff hopes Saturday thanks to some late-game heroics by Taylor Flint and Janine Beckie in a 1-0 victory over Portland Thorns FC.

Beckie served up an 88th-minute corner kick to the towering midfielder Flint, who headed in the game's lone goal - a mighty important one for Racing, which was playing at Lynn Family Stadium for the last time this year.

Having improved to 7-11-7, Racing now heads to San Diego Wave FC for a November 3 season finale within sight of an eighth-place finish and first trip to the playoffs.

"Scoring a goal in itself is a crazy feeling, especially late in a game we need to win," Flint said. "It was surreal. We need this momentum going into San Diego, and this game meant everything to us."

Portland both out-shot and out-possessed Racing on the night, with Thorns star Sophia Smith returning to try three shots on target in 28 minutes off the bench. But the visitors failed to register a "Big Chance," according to Opta statistics, as Racing snapped a three-game losing streak.

This also went down as Louisville's first clean sheet since June 7.

"We were very unified in everything we were doing tonight," said head coach Bev Yanez. "Sometimes you can't control [everything] you're trying to do in the moment from an execution standpoint, but you can always control your effort. That's what I wanted from the group tonight, and that's what I got."

Racing's defense held on late to preserve its lead as Lund denied a 94th-minute shot on target from former Louisville forward Reilyn Turner. A Portland free kick seconds later was also turned toward goal but bounded wide of the far post.

The Thorns traveled to Louisville with the ability to clinch their own postseason berth with a victory or a draw, entering off a win over the first-place Orlando Pride.

Instead, it was Racing that put a foot forward toward the playoffs. Louisville will wait to see the results of Bay FC's late-night kickoff against North Carolina Courage before determining scenarios going into the regular season's final day.

"We're going across the country for the last game of the season, which is never easy," Beckie said, "and we know it's not going to be an easy task against anyone in this league. If I'm San Diego, I'm up to the task of ruining someone's season. So we know we're going to get their best game.

"It's actually a really fun position to be in as a player. We took care of business tonight and put ourselves in the best position we could."

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

Date: October 19, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 58 degrees, clear

Attendance: 5,905

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

Portland Thorns FC (0, 0, 0)

Goals:

Racing Louisville FC

88' Taylor Flint (Janine Beckie)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 1 - Katie Lund, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright, 20 - Abby Erceg, 11 - Courtney Petersen, 14 - Marisa DiGrande (84' 8 - Ary Borges), 26 - Taylor Flint, 13 - Emma Sears, 7 - Savannah DeMelo (71' 9 - Kayla Fischer), 16 - Janine Beckie (89' 17 - Maddie Pokorny), 88 - Bethany Balcer

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 5 - Ellie Jean, 15 - Ángela Barón, 18 - Milly Clegg, 21 - Parker Goins, 23 - Elexa Bahr

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Portland Thorns FC: 18 - Shelby Hogan, 2 - Reyna Reyes, 4 - Becky Sauerbrunn, 5 - Isabella Obese, 11 - Nicole Payne, 17 - Sam Coffey, 13 - Olivia Moultrie, 21 - Jessie Fleming, 15 - Payton Linnehan (62' 9 - Sophia Smith), 24 - Izzy D'Aquila (71' 22 - Morgan Weaver), 12 - Christine Sinclair (62' 66 - Reilen Turner)

Subs not used: 14 - Sophie Hirst, 20 - Kelli Hubly, 23 - Marie Muller, 27 - Marissa Sheva, 30 - Mackenzie Arnold, 77 - Alex Spaanstra

Head Coach: Rob Gale

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Portland Thorns FC

Shots: 5 / 14

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Possession: 46.3% / 53.7%

Fouls: 13 / 16

Offside: 2 / 1

Corners: 2 / 2

Discipline

Racing Louisville FC:

61' Taylor Flint (yellow)

Portland Thorns FC:

81' Olivia Moultrie (yellow)

87' Reyna Reyes (yellow)

Referee: Calin Radosav

