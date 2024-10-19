Preview: NC Courage at Bay FC

October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Oct. 19, 2024) - The North Carolina Courage make the final road trip of the 2024 NWSL regular season as they visit Bay FC this Saturday, October 19, for a 10 p.m. ET (& PT) kickoff at PayPal Park. Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli have the call on ION.

North Carolina is firmly locked into the five-seed in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, sitting 12-3-9 for 39 points. At least seven points separate the Courage from fourth and sixth with two matches left to play. Free from post-season pressure, the team can focus on growing and continuing to play at a high level leading into the playoffs.

Olivia Wingate scored a last-second equalizer last Saturday night to earn a 1-1 draw against Angel City FC. It was the fourth time this season the Courage scored in second-half stoppage time and latest goal of the season - narrowly edging Dani Weatherholt's 90+9' goal in the season opener. It was the tenth goal scored by a substitute for North Carolina this season, the most bench goals of any team in the league this season.

That depth should be on display down the stretch of the season, especially with an international break mixed in for six members of the Courage. Kerolin, Manaka, Feli Rauch, Denise O'Sullivan, Casey Murphy, and Ashley Sanchez will all depart for national team camps following Saturday's contest. They'll return to the Triangle in the days leading up to the season finale on November 2.

Bay FC is in the thick of the playoff hunt, entering the weekend in line for the eighth and final playoff spot. They have a three-point lead over Racing Louisville and four teams total are still alive in their chase of that last playoff seed. Bay needs every possible point to hold off the challengers and even move up the standings in their inaugural season.

Despite allowing five goals two weeks ago in a blowout loss at Gotham, the defense has been much improved over this first season. Bay allowed 25 goals across the first 13 fixtures but just 14 goals in the last 11. With a dangerous combination up top and a gelling defensive effort, Bay has found its stride down the stretch and will look to carry that into a playoff berth in year one.

North Carolina has clinched a playoff spot for the sixth time in seven seasons and has earned the right to play for a third star. These final two matches will be big for building momentum and confidence, especially a chance to put on a good performance on the road one last time before the quarterfinals.

