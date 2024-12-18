Utah Royals FC Trades for Midfielder Alex Loera

December 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that the club has traded for midfielder Alex Loera for $25,000 in intra-league transfer fees plus a 15% sell-on fee from Bay FC. Loera's contract with the Royals is through the 2027 season.

Loera joins URFC after appearing for expansion sibling Bay FC during the 2024 NWSL campaign appearing in two matches in the Bay Area. Bay FC acquired Loera, the club's first ever signing, from Kansas City Current where the American appeared in 30 matches for the Current, in exchange for $175,000 in allocation money and expansion draft protection.

"We are really excited to bring Alex to the club." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Her ability has already been shown at this level and we can't wait to see it again. She is a player that is really going to complement the players we have already. I'm looking forward to having her apart of the squad and helping us grow in 2025."

Prior to being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NWSL Draft to Kansas City Current Loera played for Santa Clara University where she spent all four years of her NCAA eligibility with the Broncos. Loera appeared 98 times for SCU notching seven goals en route to captaining the squad to a 2020 NCAA Division 1 title. The defender was awarded Defensive Most Outstanding player for her performance during the tournament.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of December 18, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (2): Mandy Haught, Cristina Roque

DEFENDERS (6): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn

MIDFIELDERS (9): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Agnes Nyberg, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alex Loera

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, Michele Vasconcelos, KK Ream

Key 2024/25 NWSL Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Wed. Dec 11 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire commences

Thurs. Dec 12 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire concludes

Fri. Dec 13 - Trade window opens

Fri. Dec 20 - Transaction moratorium begins

Fri. Dec 28 - Transaction moratorium ends; Trade Window opens

Tues. Jan 14 - Final day to trade players before updated CBA parameters

