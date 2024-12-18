NC Courage Announces First Horizon Bank as New Stadium Naming Partner

December 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and the Town of Cary today announce First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) as the naming rights partner for the 10,000-seat stadium located inside WakeMed Soccer Park. This multiyear partnership officially titles the Courage home as First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The stadium naming deal expands the highly successful partnership with First Horizon Bank, which became the Courage's first official banking partner in 2024. The naming rights are exclusive to the stadium, while WakeMed retains sole naming rights to the wider park. The stadium is also home to North Carolina FC of the USL Championship and hosts various collegiate and high school sporting events throughout the year, including the NCAA Division I College Cup.

The expansion includes planned investment in permanent branding around the stadium and newly constructed signage outside of the stadium's northeast gate main entrance.

"First Horizon Bank has been a tremendous partner, and we're excited to expand our relationship in 2025. When we first announced our official banking partnership, we spoke of our joint mission to impact our community. Enhancing the soccer experience for our players, fans and staff is a massive piece of those efforts. We're pleased to see a swift desire to deepen our brand alignment and look forward to an even bigger partnership with a community-focused company like First Horizon Bank," said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

"The Town of Cary is excited to begin this new chapter with First Horizon Bank and the North Carolina Courage. The partnership not only reinforces Cary's reputation as a premier destination for sporting events, but also underscores our shared commitment to providing our citizens and fans with high-quality facilities and special experiences they won't find anywhere else," said Town of Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

"At First Horizon Bank, we are proud to expand our partnership with the North Carolina Courage by introducing First Horizon Stadium," said Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "This Stadium represents more than just a name; it's a reflection of our shared commitment to community, growth and excellence - particularly in support of women's sports. First Horizon Bank is thrilled to deepen our connection to the team and its fans as the 'Official Bank of the North Carolina Courage'. We look forward to creating memorable moments in a space that embodies the spirit of the game and the greater community we serve."

The Courage and First Horizon Bank will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony upon completing the planned stadium enhancements in early 2025. For more information on the 2025 schedules for the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC, visit www.nccourage.com and www.northcarolinafc.com.

