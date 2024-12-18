Houston Dash Announce Two New Contracts

December 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced two new contracts for midfielder Belle Briede and defender Christen Westphal. The team currently has 22 players under contract for the upcoming season.

Briede signed a contract extension earlier this year through the 2025 season. The team traded for Briede prior to the 2024 campaign and the midfielder appeared in 17 regular season games for the Dash this season. The Stanford alum also started two games in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. Briede won the NWSL Shield in 2023 with San Diego Wave FC.

Westphal signed a new two-year contract with the team through the 2026 season. This agreement commences on Jan. 1, 2025, and includes a mutual option for the 2027 season. The team recently acquired the defender in a trade with San Diego. Westphal has played 116 regular season games, starting 90 matches since making her debut with the Boston Breakers in 2016. The Brecksville, Ohio native has won six trophies since 2020.

