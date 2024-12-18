Bay FC Names Matt Potter Permanent Sporting Director

December 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today the club has named Matt Potter as the Club's Sporting Director. Potter was hired in December of 2023 as the Club's Technical Director and was then named Head of Football and Interim Sporting Director in June of 2024.

"We are excited to officially name Matt Potter our Sporting Director. He deeply understands the women's game and what it takes to build a winning franchise, playing a key role in making our inaugural season a success. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to building on our 2024 season's momentum as we look to create the premiere professional women's soccer experience for our players, staff, and fans both on and off the field," said Alan Waxman, co-chair of Bay FC and co-founder and CEO of Sixth Street.

Under Potter's direction, Bay FC secured just the second playoff berth by an expansion club and set a new league record for wins by an expansion club (11). Bay FC also added key additions to the roster under Potter - defender Abby Dahlkemper, forward Penelope Hocking, and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz - who fortified the club's squad at key positions down the stretch.

"2024 was an incredible year and I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue building on the foundation we established in our first season," said Potter. "The club, staff, and fan base that supports Bay FC are all one of a kind, and what makes it a privilege to wear our badge."

Prior to joining Bay FC, the Mere, England native served as Head Coach of the Kansas City Current from 2022-23, leading the club to the NWSL title game in his first season. He served the United States national team ranks from 2019-2022, first as a scout for the Women's National Team as it lifted the 2019 Women's World Cup title, before being named the Head Coach of the U-23 Women's National Team in 2020.

Before coaching in professional and international football, Potter's pathway included stops at all levels of the game, including coaching and leading player development with youth, regional and Olympic Development Programs. He coached 16 seasons in the college ranks with Washington State and Oklahoma from 2003-2019, leading his teams to five NCAA Tournament appearances.

