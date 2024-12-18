Bay FC Trades Midfielder Alex Loera to Utah Royals FC

December 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Jose - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today that the club has reached an agreement to trade midfielder Alex Loera to Utah Royals FC in exchange for $25,000 in intra-league transfer fees and a 15% sell-on fee.

"As the first player ever announced to Bay FC's roster, her legacy will always be a part of Bay FC," said Bay FC Head of Football and Interim Sporting Director Matt Potter. "We want to thank Alex for her time with the Club, even after her season ending injury as she continued to be a key part of our group off the field all season. We wish her the best as she continues her rehabilitation and returns to the pitch."

Loera joined Bay FC in November 2023, becoming the first player in club history following a trade with the Kansas City Current. The Colorado native and Santa Clara University alum played four matches with Bay FC in 2024, logging 294 minutes and scoring one goal - for which she earned the league's week four Goal of the Week honor. After suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament on April 20 at Kansas City, Loera was placed on the Season Ending Injury list on April 24.

