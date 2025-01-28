Utah Royals FC Announce the Loan of Midfielder Emily Gray to Damallsvenskan Side Piteå IF

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the loan of midfielder Emily Gray to Damallsvenskan side, Piteå IF, through December 31, 2025.

Gray, 24, appeared twice during the 2024 NWSL campaign coming off the bench in a 2-0 loss at San Diego Wave and 1-0 loss at her first professional club, North Carolina Courage, for the blue-and-gold. On July 19, during the 2024 Summer International window Gray was dealt to Danish Kvindeliga side Odense Boldklub Q on loan for the remainder of the NWSL calendar.

In fourteen Kvinderligaen, Danish's top-division, matches the American midfielder logged 1207 minutes featuring three goals and two assists in her time in Denmark. OB Q finished the regular season 4-4-6 with 18 points during the 2024 portion of its calendar.

Gray joins Pieå midway through the Damallsvenskan calendar, Sweden's top women's division which follows the typical European fall to spring Calendar as Piteå sits 6th in the league with 33 points at 9-11-6. Historically Pieå IF was founded in 1985 winning its first Swedish National Championship in 2018 and its first Swedish Cup title in May 2024.

UTAH ROYALS FC 2025 Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (8): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán, Tatumn Milazzo

MIDFIELDERS (7): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Ana Tejada, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alex Loera

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, KK Ream, Aisha Solórzano

