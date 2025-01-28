Racing's Clegg Joins New Canadian Club Hailfax Tides on Loan

January 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Milly Clegg

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC forward Milly Clegg(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC has loaned forward Milly Clegg to Canada's Halifax Tides FC for the 2025 season, the clubs announced DAY.

Clegg, 19, signed a three-year contract with Racing in January of 2024. She debuted on November 3, appearing in Louisville's season finale after a year spent both rehabbing from injury and representing her home nation of New Zealand at the Paris Olympics and U-20 World Cup.

Nova Scotia-based Halifax Tides is one of six clubs set to play in the Northern Super League's first season opening in April. It's the highest level of Canada's women's soccer pyramid.

"I'm very excited for Milly's opportunity with Halifax this the upcoming season," said coach Bev Yanez. "She is an exciting young player, and we are looking forward to seeing her grow and develop."

Clegg has been a fixture in the New Zealand Youth National Team setup and made her full national team debut in April 2023, just before heading off to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She scored her first international goal in June of 2024 against Japan before also making the 18-player roster for the 2024 Olympics.

For club, the forward started out in the National League, New Zealand's top women's soccer league, where she won the country's top domestic trophy in 2022 with Auckland United. From there, Clegg joined Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand's only club in Australia's first division A-League Women. She signed with Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign before making a move to Louisville.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.