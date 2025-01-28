Gotham FC and Crystal Dunn Mutually Agree to Part Ways

January 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC and Crystal Dunn have mutually agreed to part ways as Dunn pursues a new opportunity, the club announced on Tuesday.

"Crystal is an accomplished player who has achieved so much in her career," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career, and we thank her for her contributions to our club."

Dunn joined Gotham FC in December 2023 via free agency. She appeared in 23 matches in all competitions (13 starts), recording one goal and two assists.

