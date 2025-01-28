Kansas City Current Re-Sign Forward Kristen Hamilton and Defender Elizabeth Ball

January 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have announced the re-signing of forward Kristen Hamilton and defender Elizabeth Ball. Hamilton is signed through the 2025 season with a one-year mutual option for 2026. Ball will be under contract through the 2026 season with a one-year mutual option for 2027. Both joined the team this week as the Current train in Irvine, California for the 2025 preseason, presented by CPKC.

"Kristen and Elizabeth are great leaders on and off the field, and we are excited to have them back in Kansas City," said General Manager Caitlin Carducci. "The importance of their presence within our locker room and the KC community cannot be overstated. They are veterans in this league who will continue to make an impact on the game that will last in women's professional soccer."

"We are very excited to bring Kristen and Elizabeth back for the upcoming season," said head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski. "Both players are very familiar with our philosophy and know what it takes to succeed in the NWSL. Their versatility will allow us to provide depth at key positions in 2025."

Entering her 11th season in the NWSL, Hamilton has been with the Current since 2021, tallying 53 regular season appearances and ten goals. She played a major role in leading the Current to the NWSL Championship in 2022, making her then-record fifth appearance in an NWSL Championship match. In 2022, Hamilton played in 32 games and scored 12 goals across all competitions including five goals in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

In 2023 she also scored 5 goals in the NWSL Challenge Cup, leading all scorers and earning Challenge Cup MVP. Hamilton also scored the first hat-trick in both Kansas City Current and NWSL Challenge Cup history on July 22, 2023, in a 3-1 win against the Houston Dash.

Hamilton's commitment to Kansas City and giving back was recognized off the pitch as she was named the Kansas City Current's ambassador for the NWSL Nationwide Community Impact award in 2023. She represented Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City. In 2024, Hamilton scored in the Current's inaugural match at CPKC Stadium in the team's 5-4 victory over the Portland Thorns.

"Re-signing with the Current was an absolute no-brainer," said Hamilton. "There's nothing like stepping into our stadium and playing in front of the best fans in the world. This club is first-class in every way, and this team is something truly special. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to keep growing and making an impact both on and off the field!"

Ball joined the Current prior to its inaugural 2021 season, one of two remaining players from the club's first-ever roster. Since arriving in Kansas City, Ball has been a staple on the defense with 69 regular season appearances for the club. Ball scored her first NWSL goal against the Houston Dash on Oct. 13, 2021 and contributed to the Current's record-setting 18 different regular season goal scorers in 2024, sealing the Current's 1-0 win against the Utah Royals on May 25.

The Richmond, Virginia native was also an integral piece of the Current's run to the 2022 NWSL Championship, starting 20 regular season matches and featuring in every minute of the team's postseason matches.

"Kansas City has a special place in my heart," said Ball. "The decision to stay here and continue growing with this team is something I couldn't pass up. I can't wait for us to get back out in front of our incredible fans at CPKC Stadium. This season is going to be even more electric than last year!"

Hamilton, Ball and the rest of the team are in the midst of preseason training in Irvine, California. The team will remain in California through Feb. 5 before returning to Kansas City from Feb. 6 through Feb. 15. The Current will close out preseason training in Florida from Feb. 16 through March 3.

Single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches will be on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Jan. 30. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Members are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

