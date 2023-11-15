Utah Falls 3-2 in Morning Contest at Iowa
November 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders score 2 power play goals, including the game winner 5:27 into the third period as they defeat the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 on Field Trip Day at Xtream Arena.
Utah scored first as Kyle Mayhew delivered Utah a 1-0 lead 9:51 into the contest. The Grizz led 1-0 after 1 period. Iowa tied it up 6:01 into the second period as Nick Campoli scored his 3rd of the year. Utah retook a 2-1 lead as Dylan Fitze scored on the power play 11:32 in. Iowa's Davis Koch tied the contest 18:37 in. The score was tied 2-2 after 2 frames. In the third period Iowa's Liam Coughlin scored on the power play 5:27 in. That turned out to be the game winner as Coughlin ended the afternoon with 1 goal and 1 assist. Odeen Tufto had 2 power play assists.
Iowa goaltender Peyton Jones saved 20 of 22 to earn his 4th win of the season. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 22 of 25. Iowa was 2 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 3.
The series continues on Friday night as the Grizzlies face the Heartlanders at 5:35 pm. Utah's next homestand is a 3 game series against Newfoundland on November 22, 24-25. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm.
3 Stars
1. Liam Coughlin (Iowa) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
2. Odeen Tufto (Iowa) - 2 assists.
3. Peyton Jones (Iowa) - 20 for 22 saves.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 15, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - November 15 - ECHL
- Utah Falls 3-2 in Morning Contest at Iowa - Utah Grizzlies
- Football, Firefighters, and Fighting Crime... All in One Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Make Improbable Comeback, Gain Point in Shootout Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Earn Bonus Points on School Day - Wheeling Nailers
- Kalamazoo Receives Glover & Passolt, Reassigned by Vancouver (NHL) & Abbotsford (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Open Series in Boise - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.