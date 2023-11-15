Glads Defeated by Greenville, 2-1

November 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







The Atlanta Gladiators (8-1-0-0) scored in the first minute, and Tyler Harmon made another strong start, but the Glads suffered their first loss of the season, as they were defeated 2-1 by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-2-0-0) Tuesday morning, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

The Gladiators struck first in the opening minute of the game to go up 1-0. (00:38) Jacob Graves fired a shot from the right circle and it squeaked through Ryan Bednard.

Later in the period, while on the power play, Greenville would even the score, as a deflection from Josh McKechney got past Tyler Harmon.

In the middle stanza, Carter Souch would net the only goal, scooping up a loose puck in the offensive zone, and ripping it stick side and in (9:14).

The Swamp Rabbits would go on to defeat the Gladiators, by a final score of 2-1.

Ryan Bednard made 26 saves on 27 Gladiator shots in the victory for the Swamp Rabbits, meanwhile Tyler Harmon stopped 30 of 32.

Check out the highlights below.

Wednesday, April 3

Jacksonville Icemen @ Atlanta Gladiators

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EDT

Gas South Arena

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.