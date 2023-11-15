Glads Defeated by Greenville, 2-1
November 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
The Atlanta Gladiators (8-1-0-0) scored in the first minute, and Tyler Harmon made another strong start, but the Glads suffered their first loss of the season, as they were defeated 2-1 by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-2-0-0) Tuesday morning, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
The Gladiators struck first in the opening minute of the game to go up 1-0. (00:38) Jacob Graves fired a shot from the right circle and it squeaked through Ryan Bednard.
Later in the period, while on the power play, Greenville would even the score, as a deflection from Josh McKechney got past Tyler Harmon.
In the middle stanza, Carter Souch would net the only goal, scooping up a loose puck in the offensive zone, and ripping it stick side and in (9:14).
The Swamp Rabbits would go on to defeat the Gladiators, by a final score of 2-1.
Ryan Bednard made 26 saves on 27 Gladiator shots in the victory for the Swamp Rabbits, meanwhile Tyler Harmon stopped 30 of 32.
