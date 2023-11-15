Americans Open Series in Boise

Boise Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a key three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads tonight at Idaho Central Arena. The Americans look to end a three-game losing streak. They are 3-2-0 on the road this season. Idaho is 8-2-0, with one of their two losses coming to the Americans. Watch tonight's game on Flo Hockey TV, or listen on the Americans 24/7 app.

Last time out: The Americans lost another heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Kansas City Mavericks by a score of 4-2 at CUTX Event Center. The Americans had a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals by Colby McAuley (4), and Spencer Asuchak (1). Despite being outshot 14-10 in the second frame, the Americans took a one-goal lead to the third period. Kansas City scored three unanswered goals in the final frame including two in the final two and a half minutes to sweep the three-game series. Colton Hargrove left the game in the third period for a major penalty which resulted in a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Kevin Mandolese made the start for Allen stopping 41 shots.

MVP Returns: Hank Crone was assigned to the Americans on Tuesday by the Chicago Wolves. Last year's MVP played in three games for Chicago this season and had one point (0 goals and 1 assist). He will be in the lineup tonight for the Americans.

Series Loss: The Allen Americans were swept in a three-game series at home this past weekend by the Kansas City Mavericks. Their only victory came on Tuesday morning in Kansas City, as the team went one and three for the week.

Robidoux to miss the series in Boise: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux suffered an upper body injury last weekend against Kansas City. He will not play in any of the three games this week against the Steelheads.

Mandolese recalled by Ottawa: Senators goalie prospect Kevin Mandolese, was recalled by the Ottawa Senators on Monday, and assigned to Belleville. In two games with the Americans, he had a 0.918 save percentage.

Americans acquire Dallas native: The Americans acquired forward Solag Bakich from the Reading Royals this past weekend for future considerations. The Dallas, Texas native had one point in six games this year for the Reading Royals. The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound forward played his college hockey at Notre Dame. He will make his Americans debut tonight against the Steelheads.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-5-0

Away: 3-2-0

Overall: 3-7-0

Last 10: 3-7-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (8) Kris Myllari

Points: (13) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (1) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 4-1-0

Away: 4-1-0

Overall: 8-2-0

Last 10: 8-2-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (10) Mark Rassell

Assists: (9) Ty Pelton-Byce

Points: (15) Mark Rassell

+/-: (+9) Ty Pelton-Byce

PIM's (27) Wade Murphy

