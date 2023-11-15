Kalamazoo Receives Glover & Passolt, Reassigned by Vancouver (NHL) & Abbotsford (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that Vancouver (NHL) has recalled the loan of forward Ty Glover to the Abbotsford Canucks and reassigned Glover to Kalamazoo. Abbotsford (AHL) has also reassigned forward Josh Passolt to the K-Wings.

Glover, 23, played five games with Abbotsford this season and has scored one goal with two assists in two games played for Kalamazoo this season.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, Salford, Great Britain native is in his second professional season. In 2022-23, Glover scored 12 points (7g, 5a, 15 PIM) in 49 games played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL). Before 2022-23, the forward spent two seasons at Western Michigan University (NCAA), recording 32 points (13g, 19a, 58 PIM) in 63 games played.

Glover signed an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent in March of 2022 and was traded by Pittsburgh to Vancouver on October 17.

Passolt, 27, played five games with Abbotsford this season (1a) and returns to Kalamazoo on a three-game goal streak (1 GWG) in three games with the K-Wings in 2023-24. He also owns a six-game ECHL point streak since April 2023 (6g-1a).

The forward is a 6-foot, 194-pound, Hayward, WI native in his second professional season out of Western Michigan University. Last season, Passolt led all Cincinnati Cyclones rookies in goals and points scored (69 GP, 25g, 22a, 47 PTS, 18 PIM, +13). He also finished the season T-No.1 in ECHL rookie game-winning goals (6) and No. 1 in shorthanded points scored (5).

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (5-0-1-0) at Huntington Center.

