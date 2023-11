ECHL Transactions - November 15

November 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 15, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Ian White, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Luke Prokop, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Cincinnati:

Delete Matej Pekar, F recalled by Hartford

Florida:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Sean Josling, F placed on reserve

Delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Bryan Lemos, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dilan Peters, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Delete Ross MacDougall, D recalled by Rockford

Delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Nicolas Savoie, D assigned by Rochester

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G traded to Florida

Kalamazoo:

Delete Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Norfolk:

Add Denis Smirnov, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Orlando:

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Maxime Trepanier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Tulsa:

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F placed on reserve

Delete Julian Junca, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barres/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Justin Lee, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve

Delete Justin Addamo, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Jordan Frasca, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Eetu Makiniemi, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Aaron Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor MacEachern, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

ECHL Stories from November 15, 2023

