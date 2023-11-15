Football, Firefighters, and Fighting Crime... All in One Weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to announce an action packed weekend complete with a New England Football Celebration on Friday, Nov. 17, Frontline Heroes Night presented by UMass Memorial Health on Saturday, Nov. 18, and Superhero Sunday, presented by Seven Hills Foundation on Sunday, Nov.19!

NEW ENGLAND FOOTBALL CELEBRATION

Join the Railers and Patriots Street Team & Cheerleaders this Friday for a New England Football Celebration. Fans can look forward to cool prizes and a chance to win tickets to a future Pats game. The Railers Cheer Team will be in attendance and fans can take advantage of discounted concessions in the Bud Light Lounge, including $3 Popcorn, $4 Soda, and $5 Bud Lights.

FRONTLINE HEROES NIGHT

Help the Worcester Railers honor essential workers this Saturday on Frontline Heroes Night, presented by UMass Memorial Health. The evening includes:

Guns n' Hoses Game

Arrive early for the annual Worcester Police vs. Worcester Fire "Guns N' Hoses" game at 4:15pm, open to all fans with tickets to the Railers game.

Touch-a-Truck event

Emergency service vehicles will be parked in front of theFallon Health Pavilion from 5:30pm-7:00pm for a special Touch-a-Truck event open to the general public.

Complimentary Tickets for Essential Workers

Essential workers across all industries qualify for one complimentary ticket to the game (healthcare, emergency services, human services, transportation, postal services, etc.). To receive a discount code, please have your business email tickets@railershc.com or call 508-365-1750.

SUPERHERO SUNDAY

The Worcester Railers battle the dastardly Maine Mariners for Superhero Sunday presented by Seven Hills Foundation! The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a special Railers themed super hero cape giveaway.

On-Ice Photo Opportunity

Dress as your favorite Super Hero to take a post-game, on-ice photo with Super TRAX! Fans will meet at the Group Experiences table, located outside section 121 at the conclusion of the game to participate.

Best Dressed Contest

One lucky fan will win a ride on the Agnelli Law Zamboni and be recognized as our best-dressed Super Hero. To enter, fans should show off their costume to the Railers reps located at Fan Assistance.

