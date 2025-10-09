MLS Minnesota United FC

USMNT and CanMNT in the Spotlight!: Club and Country

Published on October 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video


Kevin Egan, Sacha Kljestan, and Maurice Edu host this week's Club and Country!

Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from October 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central