USL Summer of Soccer: Hartford Athletic vs Detroit City FC: Wednesday, July 31st
July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Hartford Athletic vs Detroit City FC: Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 31, 2024
- Hounds Seek Another Late-Season Surge - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Detroit City FC to Feature on CBS Sports Tonight in Midweek Clash in Hartford - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Dennis Erdmann - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Why the Rowdies Were the Right Fit for Robbie Neilson - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- MBFC Parts Ways with Head Coach Frank Yallop, Ramiro Corrales - Monterey Bay FC
- It's Matchday Detroit City FC Is on the Road on National Television - Detroit City FC
- LouCity Holds off Eintracht Frankfurt Until the German Giants Rolled - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.