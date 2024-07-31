El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Dennis Erdmann

July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed German defender Dennis Erdmann for the remainder of the 2024 season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"Dennis is an experienced center back who has played in Germany's Bundesliga and the USL, so we are excited to welcome him to El Paso," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "A solid presence on the field, he is a strong and fierce leader who will come in to strengthen our defense as we prepare for the final half of the year."

The 33-year-old most recently played for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, making 26 appearances in two seasons (2022-23). He was a key figure in the Switchbacks' 2022 season that saw them finish Western Conference Finalists and in his 1,363 minutes of USL Championship action, Erdmann registered 26 interceptions, 34 won duels, 10 won tackles and nine (9) blocks.

"I'm excited to be here with one of the best organizations in the USL Championship," Erdmann said. "The fans here are great and they deserve wins, so I'm ready to come in to help the club push towards success."

Before arriving in the U.S., Erdmann spent 13 years playing professionally in Germany. He made 29 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga (Germany's second division) with 1. FC Magdeburg for the 2018/19 season but primarily spent his playing career in the 3. Liga, Germany's third tier. Splitting his time between SG Dynamo Dresden (2014-15), FC Hansa Rostock (2015-17), 1. FC Magdeburg (2017-19), TSV 1860 Munich (2019-21) and 1. FC Saarbrücken (2021-22), Erdmann scored eight times and assisted six in 183 appearances across all competitions with teams in the 3. Liga.

Erdmann got his professional start in the Regionalliga West (German fourth tier) with SV Bergisch Gladbach 09, scoring eight times in his 38 appearances between 2011 and 2012 before moving on to play for FC Schalke 04 II between 2012 and 2014. With Schalke II, he tallied four goals and two assists in 55 appearances.

Erdmann developed his skills as a youth player with SC Brühl (2010-11) and BW Kerpen (2009-10).

