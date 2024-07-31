MBFC Parts Ways with Head Coach Frank Yallop, Ramiro Corrales

July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. announced today that the club has parted ways with Sporting Director and Head Coach Frank Yallop, as well as Assistant Coach Ramiro Corrales. Yallop departs Monterey Bay with a 33-44-18 record through two and a half seasons at the helm. Preparations continue for Saturday's home match against Tampa Bay Rowdies, with the Club's next head coach to be announced on Monday morning.

Monterey Bay Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Yallop and Corrales for their contributions and dedicated service to the club over the last three years. The Club wishes them and their families much success in their future endeavors.

Monterey Bay F.C. currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference table with a 7-9-5 record through 21 games played. The Club's next match is back home this Saturday, August 3 against Tampa Bay Rowdies on Hometown Heroes Night at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time. Tickets are available now at MontereyBayFC.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.