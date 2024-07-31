It's Matchday Detroit City FC Is on the Road on National Television

WHERE TO WATCH:

CBS Sports Network

Brew Detroit Watch Party!

NEXT HOME MATCH:

DCFCM v Rhode Island FC (National Broadcast) - August 3

DETROIT CITY FC IS BACK ON NATIONAL TELEVISION FOR THREE CONSECUTIVE MATCHES, STARTING TONIGHT ON THE ROAD IN HARTFORD!

Le Rouge comes into this match with a 1-0 loss on Saturday against Sacramento Republic FC and will look to bounce back tonight on CBS Sports.

Detroit still sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, level on points with seventh-place Rhode Island FC and three points off fifth-place Birmingham Legion FC. Le Rouge has games in hand on both opponents.

Detroit City announced on Monday that it had acquired 24-year-old forward Jeciel Cedeño from Oakland Roots SC. The Ecuadorian appeared in 42 matches for Oakland, scoring four goals and assisting two.

Hartford Athletic comes into this match in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Through 19 games, Hartford has only claimed 18 points so far this season. The Connecticut-based side has only claimed two points in the past five matches.

This will be the first time these two sides face off this season, with the return fixture at Keyworth in late August. Last season, Detroit City walked away victorious in both matchups. In the match at Trinity Health Stadium, A Ben Morris brace helped lead Detroit to a 3-1 victory.

HELP US PACK KEYWORTH ON SATURDAY AS LE ROUGE MAKES ITS CBS NETWORK DEBUT!

Detroit City FC is set for its biggest-ever national stage when the club welcomes USL Championship newcomers Rhode Island FC in a match nationally televised on the CBS Network! Click the link below to secure your spot and help us show off the best atmosphere in US Soccer!

