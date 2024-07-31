New Mexico United Falls, 1-2, to Las Vegas Lights FC
July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United fell to Las Vegas Lights FC by a 1-2 final score on Wednesday night, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the USL Championship Western Conference, with one match in-hand. Goals from Valentin Noel and Christian Pinzon paced Vegas, and Daniel Bruce tallied once for the Black & Yellow.
The loss erases one of two matches in-hand for United over the Western Conference rivals, leaving them one over second place Sacramento Republic FC. United must turn the page quickly, as they host Louisville City FC on Saturday night in a match-up of first place clubs in each conference.
Saturday night will be Marvel Superhero night, and fans are invited to dress as their favorite Marvel characters. Every fan in costume will receive a limited-edition prize. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a superhero cape, presented by New Mexico 811!
