Detroit City FC to Feature on CBS Sports Tonight in Midweek Clash in Hartford

July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford, Conn. - Detroit City travels to Connecticut on Wednesday for a midweek Eastern Conference battle against Hartford Athletic. Kickoff from Trinity Health Stadium is set for 7:30 PM EDT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Le Rouge comes into this match off of a 1-0 loss on Saturday against Sacramento Republic FC. A strong defensive performance would come up just short, as a Russell Cicerone goal in the 84th minute would be the decider in this matchup.

With the loss, Detroit still sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, level on points with seventh-place Rhode Island FC and three points off fifth-place Birmingham Legion FC. Le Rouge has games in hand on both opponents.

Detroit City announced on Monday that it had acquired 24-year-old forward Jeciel Cedeño from Oakland Roots SC. The Ecuadorian appeared in 42 matches for Oakland, scoring four goals and assisting two.

Hartford Athletic comes into this match in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Through 19 games, Hartford has only claimed 18 points so far this season. In the past five matches, the Connecticut-based side has only claimed two points.

In their previous match, Hartford claimed a point at home against Phoenix Rising FC in a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Hartford's back line put on a brilliant performance, stopping all seven shots they faced.

This will be the first time these two sides face off this season, with the return fixture at Keyworth in late August. Last season, Detroit City walked away victorious in both matchups. In the match at Trinity Health Stadium, A Ben Morris brace helped lead Detroit to a 3-1 victory.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth on Saturday to face Rhode Island FC in a game that will be nationally televised on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

