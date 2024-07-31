Hartford Wins 1-0 Over Detroit at Home

July 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford defeated Detroit City FC at home this evening behind an outstanding performance from Deshane Beckford and a clean sheet from Renan Ribeiro.

The opening stages of tonight's matchup lacked offensive opportunities on both sides of the field, with neither team managing to fire off a shot on target in the first 15 minutes of play.

The Green and Blue upped the intensity in the 19th minute of the match, wreaking havoc in Le Rouge's defensive third after Thomas Vancaeyezeele received a short pass across the top of Detroit's box and sent a powerful shot on goal to force a diving block from Nathan Steinwascher.

The home side claimed the first goal of the match with 23 minutes on the clock when Deshane Beckford made contact with a perfectly placed lofted ball across Detroit's box from Danny Barrera, finding the back of the net with a powerful shot just inside the right post.

Battling to level Athletic's lead, Detroit generated their best scoring opportunity of the half in the 30th minute after Ben Morris received a dangerous ball off a free kick outside of Hartford's box. Morris's shot was blocked by Beverly Makangila and the home team acted fast to turn away the attacking effort. Despite the visitor's attempts to level the score, Detroit came short of producing any shots on target throughout the duration of the first half and the score remained 1-0 when the halftime whistle blew

An action-packed second half gave the match a rapid pace in comparison to the first 45 minutes. Hartford set the tone for a commanding second half in the 50th minute of the match when Mamadou Dieng charged Steinwascher, forcing the Detroit keeper to lose control of the ball and give Hartford an early corner kick. Le Rouge was quick to respond to Hartford's attacking efforts, putting their most dangerous shot on Renan Ribeiro in the 54th minute of play after Morris gained possession of the ball off a cross through the box and sent a powerful, low shot toward net to force a skillful save from Ribeiro.

Hartford responded almost immediately in the 55th minute when Ribeiro sent a soaring goal kick into space to Beckford, who nearly got a shot off a head-to-head battle for the ball with Steinwascher.

The Green and Blue dominated offensively as the second half carried on, nearly extending their lead twice in the 59th and 60th minutes of the match. The first close call came after Beckford laid off a perfect ball from the right flank to Michee Ngalina, whose shot was deflected by Steinwascher. Hartford had another near miss just a minute later when Mamadou Dieng sent a short ball in the middle of the box to Beckford, whose shot forced a sliding block from Steinwascher.

Hartford's back line remained disciplined in the late stages, staving off six shots from Detroit in the last 15 minutes of the match. Renan Ribeiro came up with an excellent save in stoppage time, denying Elvis Amoh from close range at the near post. After six minutes of added time, the final whistle blew and Hartford took the win 1-0.

Danny Barrera contributed a team-high of three chances created and recorded his first assist of the season. Deshane Beckford led the Green and Blue offensively with the only goal of the night as well as the most shots (4) and big chances (2) of the team. Hartford's outcome against Detroit marks the first time the team has come out with a win in the five times they have faced them.

Tonight's victory improves Hartford to a record of 6-11-3, and snaps a six-game winless streak. The Green and Blue will head to Alabama to kick off their two-game road trip against Birmingham Legion FC this Saturday at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at https://www.hartfordathletic.com/tickets/

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 7 (4) Detroit 13 (4)

Corners: Hartford 5 Detroit 5

Fouls: Hartford 17 Detroit 12

Offsides: Hartford 3 Detroit1

Possession: Hartford 39.4% Detroit 60.6%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 73.3% Detroit 83.8%

Saves: Hartford 4 Detroit 3

SCORING SUMMARY

Hartford:

23' - Beckford (Barrera)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Detroit:

90 + 1' - Williams

Hartford:

60' - Bench (Yellow Card)

65' - Barrera (Yellow Card)

77' - Akpunonu (Yellow Card)

90' - Dieng (Yellow Card)

90 + 1' - Hairston

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell, 3 (DF) Joey Akpunonu, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi (38' - Samadia), 23 (MF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (81' - Hairston), 11 (MF) Michee Ngalina, 10 (MF) Danny Barrera (65' - Epps), 31 (MF) Deshane Beckford, 33 (FW) Mamadou Dieng

DETROIT CITY FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Nathan Steinwascher, 3 (DF) Alexander Villanueva, 12 (DF) Michael Bryant, 13 (DF) Matthew Sheldon, 30 (DF) Devon Amoo-Mensah, 4 (MF) Ryan Williams (64' - Williams), 6 (MF) James Murphy, 8 (MF) Abdoulaye Diop (89' - Rutz), 23 (MF) Jeciel Cedeno Benavides (64' - Bezerra), 9 (FW) Benjamin Morris (64' - Espeleta), 21 (FW) Maxi Rodriguez (76' - Amoh)

