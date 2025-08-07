USL Orange County SC

USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 22 Winner: Ethan Zubak Orange County FC

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video


Check out the Orange County SC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central