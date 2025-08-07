USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 22 Winner: Ethan Zubak Orange County FC
August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 7, 2025
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC: August 9, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Orange County SC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Return to Action at Home Versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
- Ben Barjolo Loanded to Union Omaha - Orange County SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes AssuredPartners as Proud Partner - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rowdies to Induct Eddie Firmani into 75/10 Club - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Danny Vitiello Named July Player of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Lexington SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Makes History with Stunning West Coast Win - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Dwayne Atkinson to 2025 Roster - Rhode Island FC
- Monterey Bay Comeback Falls Short at Home - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Ben Barjolo Loanded to Union Omaha
- Orange County SC Leaps up the Table with Massive 4-1 Victory over Phoenix Rising FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Rivals Phoenix Rising
- Orange County SC Plays Spoiler in Oakland with a 1-0 Win
- Everything You Need to Know Before OCSC Heads to the Town for Final Cup Match