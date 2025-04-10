Sports stats



USHL Alumni: Eric Pohlkamp Denver Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video


Former Cedar Rapids defenseman Eric Pohlkamp had lots of good things to say about his former Head Coach Mark Carlson. #USHL
