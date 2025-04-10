Sports stats



USHL Fargo Force

USHL Alumni: Brandon Svoboda BU Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force YouTube Video


Boston University's Brandon Svoboda talks about his winning experiences with the Fargo Force and the Youngstown Phantoms. #USHL
