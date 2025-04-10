USHL Alumni: Brandon Svoboda BU Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force YouTube Video







Boston University's Brandon Svoboda talks about his winning experiences with the Fargo Force and the Youngstown Phantoms. #USHL

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.