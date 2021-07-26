USD Coyote Night to Benefit Sanford Children's Hospital

July 26, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







It's Coyotes and Canaries living together, and it's for a wonderful cause.

Saturday, Aug. 14, will mark the 2nd Annual USD Coyote Night at The Birdcage! The Sioux Falls Canaries game against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks will start at 6:05 p.m., but we recommend you arrive early for University of South Dakota-related entertainment and cheer starting at 5:45.

The best part -- $5 from every online ticket sale will go to Dakotathon, the annual University of South Dakota dance-happy fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network. ALL of those dollars will go to the Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls in its quest to research, treat, and cure many kinds of kids' medical maladies.

Charlie the Coyote mascot will be there to entertain along with our own Cagey and Peep. USD merchandise will be available for purchase to go along with our awesome Canaries swag, as the Birds hit the stretch run of their season while the Coyotes creep closer to football kickoff!

We'll show epic USD athletics highlights on our giant, brand new Daktronics video board, and you better believe we'll belt out the fight song all night. And who knows? You might run into or hear from a Coyote athletics luminary.

If you're a USD alumnus and/or Coyote fan, this night is a must, because why wait until September in the DakotaDome to hang out and rally it up with your fellow Yotes?

