Martinez Named Batter of the Week

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The American Association announced Monday that Cleburne Railroaders shortstop Osvaldo Martinez has been named the Pointstreak Batter of the Week.

Martinez is the first Railroaders player to win the award in 2021. Michael Mariot was named Pitcher of the Week on May 31.

Martinez compiled an impressive road trip against the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Chicago Dogs, going 8-for-23 (.348) with a double and four home runs. He scored ten runs out of the leadoff spot and drove in seven. Martinez led off back-to-back games against the RailCats with solo home runs on July 21 and July 22, then homered in each of the final two games against the Dogs. Continuing a season-long trend of impressive contact rate, Martinez struck out just one time on the six-game road trip.

The former Major Leaguer has recorded a hit in 14 of his last 15 contests, including a season-best 12-game hitting streak from July 9-22. Martinez raised his batting average over that time frame from .325 on July 9 to its present .342 mark, good for seventh in the American Association.

For the season, the Carolina, Puerto Rico native is now slashing .342/.396/.516, which would establish a new career-high in all three categories. His seven home runs have already matched a career-high set back in 2018 while playing with the Atlantic League's Road Warriors.

The Railroaders are off on Monday as they travel back to Cleburne for a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats beginning Tuesday at 7:06 PM.

