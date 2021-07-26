McIntyre off to L.A. to Work for Chargers... Help Support Her

Molly McIntyre has already lived one of her dreams by being the first female radio broadcaster for her hometown Sioux Falls Canaries.

Now, the Sioux Falls native and Lincoln High School graduate is off to Los Angeles to live another dream -- working for her favorite pro sports team, the L.A. Chargers.

McIntyre accepted the position of assistant content editor for the Chargers a couple weeks ago and worked her last Canaries game in Sunday's 6-4 win over Lincoln, during which Birdcage entertainer Harry Canary honored her with a sendoff after he sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th inning stretch.

"We're going to miss you around here, but we're so proud of you," Harry said. "Thanks, Molly, for being so awesome!"

Before the game, the Black Hills State student tweeted a picture of the box of cupcakes -- with Chargers' yellow-and-blue frosting -- the Canaries' staff bought for her and the press box crew.

"Ya'll really gonna make me cry on the air?! Best press box here at the Birdcage. Thank you friends!"

McIntyre -- who also threw out the first pitch in the Birds' game against the Saltdogs on July 18 -- worked alongside lead Canaries play-by-play broadcaster Joey Zanaboni during the Sioux Falls' first 38 home games, and the two quickly forged a chemistry of witty banter that delighted listeners no matter how well the Canaries played.

"We have so much fun together in the booth," Zanaboni told Dakota News Now in the local newscast's feature on McIntyre in Mid-July. "There's never a dull moment with Molly. It just feels like it's always live and just a good time. It's just a spark. She does a great job, she works hard, and I hope that we're giving her something to build on for her future."

The lifelong Chargers fan will be with that club for the entire NFL season while she continues to work toward a degree from Black Hills State University in Spearfish. McIntyre's parents have set up a "Go Fund Me" account for supporters to help her finances, as her position with the team is a paid -- but not highly-paid -- internship.

McIntyre fell in love with the "Bolts" around age five, inheriting her allegiance from her father, who grew up in the Midwest worshipping Hall-of-Fame Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts in the 1970's and 80's.

And upon seeing a Chargers game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" around that same age, McIntyre grew to dreaming of doing what female sideline reporter Andrea Kramer did. She leaves the Canaries proud of the history she made as the team's first female broadcaster, and the third known female on the airwaves in American Association history.

"When I was interviewing for this internship, (Canaries staff) brought it up that I would be the first Canaries female broadcaster. And I guess outside of that, South Dakota-wise there aren't many names you can think of. So, it's really cool, and I kind of hope to trail blaze. You know, when I was a kid, there weren't to many role models female-wise in any sport, let alone baseball."

The Canaries have chosen McIntyre's replacement as Zanaboni's broadcast and media relations assistant, and will make the official announcement in the coming days. For now, we wish her well.

"Molly was everything we would want in a Canaries' employee, on the air and off," general manager Duell Higbe. "She earned her internship here, and she more than earned her role with the Chargers with the work she did here. She's a true professional and mature beyond her years, and the cherry on top she has the talent to paint pictures and entertain listeners, and we can't wait to see and hear where that talent takes her next."

