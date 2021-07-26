Strong Pitching Leads Milkmen to 2-0 Victory

Franklin, WI - Ryan Kussmaul manned the mound for the Milkmen pitching a scoreless seven innings, and producing eight strikeouts. Zach Hartman and Nate Hadley each pitched a scoreless inning, leading the Milkmen to a 2-0 shut out.

The Milkmen looked to score their first run in the top of the fifth inning. Trey Martin and Aaron Hill both walked giving teammates a golden opportunity for runs. However, a strike-out and a fielder's choice would shatter their chances.

Both teams' offense remained lackluster until the top of the seventh inning. David Washington led off with a double. Trey Martin moved his teammate to third but would be thrown out at second. Washington found his way home after an overthrown pick-off attempt for the first run of the night.

Milwaukee scored again in the top of the ninth inning when Adam Brett Walker the II launched the ball over the fence, making the score 2-0 Milkmen.

Nate Hadley subbed in, in the bottom of the ninth inning and held the Cougars. Nick Lovullo was the first batter to reach first for Kane County since the bottom of the second inning. Lovullo hit a chopper to Hadley who overthrew the ball to first. Lovullo would inevitably be left stranded on the base path, ending the game 2-0 Milkmen.

The Milkmen are heading back to Franklin Field to face off against the Sioux Fall Canaries Tuesday at 6:35 pm.

