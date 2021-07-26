American Association Game Recap

July 26, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Kansas City 15, Houston 6

The Kansas City Monarchs (38-22) turned 15 hits into a 15-6 win against the Houston Apollos on Monday night at Legends Field.

Eight different Monarchs recorded at least one hit in the game and four of them had multi-hit games. SS Morgan McCullough went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and RF Gabriel Guerrero went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. 1B Casey Gillaspie added a 2-for-3 showing with two runs and DH Will Kengor went 2-for-3, homering twice and recording 7 RBIs.

For the Apollos, DH Blake Berry, SS Yeiler Peguero and 2B Aaron Stubblefield each had a pair of hits.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.