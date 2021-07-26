American Association Game Recap
July 26, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 15, Houston 6
The Kansas City Monarchs (38-22) turned 15 hits into a 15-6 win against the Houston Apollos on Monday night at Legends Field.
Eight different Monarchs recorded at least one hit in the game and four of them had multi-hit games. SS Morgan McCullough went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and RF Gabriel Guerrero went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. 1B Casey Gillaspie added a 2-for-3 showing with two runs and DH Will Kengor went 2-for-3, homering twice and recording 7 RBIs.
For the Apollos, DH Blake Berry, SS Yeiler Peguero and 2B Aaron Stubblefield each had a pair of hits.
