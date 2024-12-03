Update: Roanoke at Knoxville Schedule Change, December 6

December 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Knoxville Ice Bears announced on Tuesday that they have changed the start time of Friday's matchup between Knoxville and the Rail Yard Dawgs. Puck drop is now slated for 8:05 P.M. EST on December 6 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, representing a one-hour slide-back from the initial listed start time.

Friday's game at Knoxville marks Roanoke's lone game this week, and the Dawgs will be back on home ice on Saturday, December 14 to host the Ice Bears at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.