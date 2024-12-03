Mayhem Sign Pair of CHL Alumni

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Kyle Heitzner and defenseman Dustin Perillat have signed with the team.

Heitzner, 25, from Brechin, Ontario, played two seasons with the OHL's Barrie Colts prior to beginning his professional career. While with Barrie, he recorded 20 points (10g, 10a), and was teammates with former 2nd-overall NHL draft pick and all-star forward Andrei Svechnikov.

He began his North American professional career with the Quad City Storm, where he played 14 games for head coach Dave Pszenyczny before finishing the year with the FPHL's Watertown Wolves in 2022. In parts of four seasons in the FPHL, Heitzner has scored 39 points (19g, 20a) in just 29 games.

Perillat, 27, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, played parts of two seasons in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors, and his hometown Saskatoon Blades. While with Moose Jaw, Perillat played alongside Stanley Cup champion and all-star forward Brayden Point.

The defenseman made his American pro-hockey debut this season with the Watertown Wolves, where he and Heitzner were teammates. Perillat has nine points (4g, 5a) in 12 games so far this season.

Heitzner, Perillat, and the rest of the Mayhem will take the ice again Friday in Pensacola before returning for Video Game Night against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, December 13, at 7 p.m.

