Dawgs Release Rookie Cameron Clark

December 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that rookie forward Cameron Clark has been placed on waivers.

Clark joined the Dawgs back on November 20, and recorded nine shots on goal, two penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in four games played for Roanoke. Clark had caught Roanoke's attention following a red-hot start to his first full professional season with the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears, notching eight goals, seven assists, 16 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating in 12 games played this year prior to his call-up with the Dawgs. The Daytona Beach, Florida native initially signed with Binghamton in late February at the conclusion of his senior collegiate season. Clark finished the regular season with the Black Bears and contributed all throughout the team's run to the FPHL Commissioner's Cup title - the five-foot-ten forward had four goals, an assist, and four penalty minutes in 10 regular season games, then added two goals and two penalty minutes in four appearances during the postseason. During his time at SUNY-Morrisville (NCAA-DIII), Clark recorded 24 goals, 24 assists, and 46 penalty minutes in 73 career games. The 25-year-old was the ninth former Morrisville State player to suit up with the Dawgs, joining the likes of CJ Stubbs, Nick DeVito, Chris Vella, Jordan Carvalho, Matt Beer, Jesse Anderson, Henry Hearon, and Curtis Abbott. Before his collegiate career, Clark played four years of junior hockey, suiting up in the GOJHL, NOJHL, and NA3HL. His 2018-19 Hearst Lumberjacks (NOJHL) squad won the league championship that season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back on the road on Friday, December 6 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

SPHL Stories from December 3, 2024

