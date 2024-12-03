Thunderbolts Return Home to Host Teddy Bear Toss Night this Saturday

Evansville, In.: Following road games in Huntsville this Thursday and Birmingham this Friday to conclude the five-game road stretch, the Thunderbolts will be back on Ford Center ice this Saturday night to take on the Huntsville Havoc for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night game.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts fell 3-1 to the Storm on Wednesday night, with Anthony Hora scoring his first goal as a Thunderbolt. On Friday night in Knoxville, the Thunderbolts suffered their first shutout loss of the season, 4-0 to the Ice Bears. Evansville rallied well on Saturday, overcoming two one-goal deficits to force overtime and a shootout before falling in the shootout for a 4-3 defeat, earning a crucial standings point nonetheless. Tyson Gilmour, Brendan Harrogate, and Logan vande Meerakker provided goals in the game for Evansville.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Huntsville this Thursday night to take on the Havoc at 7:00pm CT. The Thunderbolts' road trip concludes in Birmingham against the Bulls this Friday at 7:05pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be away game watch parties at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side. Saturday will be Teddy Bear Toss Night as the Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc. The Teddy Bear Toss is one of the biggest traditions in hockey around the holidays, where fans can bring new or gently used stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Thunderbolts score their first goal of the game, all of which will be donated to charities around the Tri-State to bring holiday cheer to those in need. Fans can also drop off stuffed animals at Town and Country Ford at 7720 E Division Street in Evansville between Monday, November 25th and December 7th. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, December 14th will be Elf Night as the Thunderbolts host the Birmingham Bulls, featuring a specialty game jersey based off the popular Christmas movie "Elf". All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off immediately after the game, and a limited number of replicas will be available at the merchandise stand located behind section 102. Santa Claus will also be available in the lobby for photos with kids before the start of the game.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 10-2-2, 22 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jack Jaunich (7 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Jack Jaunich (16 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Mike Robinson (6-2-1, .917 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs HSV: 2-1

The Havoc won 3-2 in Pensacola on Wednesday, behind two goals from Jack Jaunich, one goal from Matt Allen, and 33 saves from Brian Wilson. On Thanksgiving, the Havoc hosted the Birmingham Bulls, with Birmingham coming up victorious, 5-4 in overtime. Goals from Allen, Dylan Stewart, Austin Alger, and Buster Larsson propped up a 4-2 lead in the third period before the Bulls rallied. Huntsville got payback on Friday night, defeating the Bulls 4-2 with two goals from Alger, and one goal each from Larsson and Connor Fries, along with 42 saves from Wilson.

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 7-3-3, 17 Points, 5th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (13 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose (16 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (4-1-3, .907 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs BHM: 0-1

Carson Rose scored twice in Thursday's win at Huntsville, while Taylor Brierley and Kolten Olynek's third period goals forced overtime, with the game-winning goal coming from MacGregor Sinclair. Rose and Drake Glover picked up Birmingham's goals in their 4-2 loss on Friday. The Bulls' weekend concluded with a 4-3 shootout loss at Pensacola, with goals from Brierley, Glover, and Rose. The Bulls will host the Ice Flyers this Thursday before hosting Evansville on Friday night.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 14 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 7 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 11/27: F Reid Perepeluk signed to professional tryout (PTO)

Wed. 11/27: D Brock Bartholomew activated from Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

