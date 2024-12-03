Huntsville's Jack Jaunich Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Jack Jaunich of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for November 25-December 1.

Jaunich scored two goals, including one game-winner, and added six assists as the Havoc earned five of six points over the Thanksgiving holiday to take sole possession of first place in the standings.

On Wednesday, Jaunich picked up a second-period assist before scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season in the third to break a 1-1 tie with Pensacola as the Havoc downed the Ice Flyers 3-2. The following night, Jaunich assisted on three consecutive Huntsville goals as the Havoc rallied from a 2-0 Thanksgiving night deficit before falling to Birmingham in overtime, 5-4. Jaunich closed out his week with a pair of assists in Huntsville's 4-2 win over the Bulls on Friday.

Now in his second season with the Havoc, the White Bear Lake, MN native currently ranks third in points (16 - tied), power play assists (six - tied), and shots (60). Before turning pro, Jaunich played four years at Aurora University, where he was named to the NCAA III (AHCA) Second Team All-American (West), NCAA III (All-USCHO) Second Team, and NCAA III (NCHA) All-Conference Team his senior season.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Carson Rose, Birmingham (3 gp, 4g, 1a, +3), Ty Taylor, Evansville (0-1-1, 2.41 gaa, 0.919 sv%), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, shg, gwg), Alex Cohen, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Colby Muise, Peoria (2-0-0, 0.50 gaa, 0.977 sv%, shutout) and Mac Jansen, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg).

