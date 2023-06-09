Upcoming Storm Baseball Homestand Information (June 13th - June 18th)

Trivia Tuesday Presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers:

Date: Tuesday, June 13th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

On the fifth Tuesday of the season, Trivia is here! Not only will our entire night be trivia-themed but we will also be holding a LIVE trivia event on our Oscar Tortola Group Party Deck! For any avid trivia connoisseur, this is the most unique trivia experience you will ever have. With a live baseball game occurring while you answer questions and the ability to be included in multiple in-game inning breaks, simply playing along is just as fun as leaving with the grand prize! Speaking of grand prizes, if you win, you get to choose a game this season to spend a night in one of our premium seats! You and your crew will be given FREE tickets to a game this season in our 4-top section

Michelob Ultra Club Four Tops & 3rd Base Four Tops Presented by Coca Cola

On Tuesday night, Cal Tier will also be in attendance, giving away a signed Storm jersey. Enter to win by texting "Storm' to (619) 975-1842 and picking up your jersey on the concourse! Winners will be announced in-game during the 8th inning.

All Information:

- Free Parking in all lots

- Signed Storm Jersey Giveaway Presented by Cal Tier

- Live Trivia on Oscar Tortola Group Party Deck

- 2 Four-Top Tables Given Away

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats:

Date: Wednesday, June 14th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your dog, cat, or whatever other four-legged friend you want into the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Our pets make every day better but they make baseball perfect! Bring yours to The Diamond this week.

As an additional perk, this night is presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats! These great partners offer incredible dog treats on our concourse and it's their desire to discuss their unique and delicious options with you and your pup!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Thursday Bites **(Pride Night)* *Presented by Shamrock Foods Company**

Date: Thursday, June 15th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company will now include TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark in addition to our Thirsty Thursday All-You-Can-Drink option! On Thursday night, LGBTQIA+ Pride will also be celebrated at The Diamond! Pride Storm eyes will be handed out at our gates, there will be 20% off Pride Merch in the Team store, and Temecula Valley Pride will be in attendance! Come out to the ballpark and show your support for everyone in our community!

All Information:

- Two Free Food Samples from local restaurants (Diamond Taproom & Brunch House)

- $30 All-You-Can-Drink Promotion (Available inside the Ballpark)

- Storm Pride Stickers Handed out at Front Gates

- 20% off Storm Pride Merch in Team Store

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Xtreme Sports Night (Boy Scouts Night)

Date: Friday, June 16th

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Our annual Boy Scouts Night gets a little more Xtreme this season! With undefeated professional boxer, Nathan Rodriguez, live performances from Nitro Circus athletes, Chandler Dunn & Destin Cantrell, appearances from UFC fighters, a Monster Truck displayed at our front gates, and much more! All of this is happening pre, during, and post-game while keeping our on-field campout and post-game movie with your purchase of a Boy Scout Ticket! (Email Janelle at [email protected] for more information about Boy Scouts Tickets).

All Information:

- Boy Scouts Tickets Include: On Field Campout, Post-Game Movie, Post-Game Snacks, Breakfast, Storm Scout Patch

- Pre-Game BMX Riders

- Pre-Game Skating Performance

- In-Game Xtreme Sports Displays

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

"The Show"

Date: Saturday, June 17th

Gates Open: 4:00 PM

First Pitch: 5:00 PM

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, incredible pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for as low as $20 when clicking the "Pencil Icon" after selecting your seat and then choosing the "NO AYCE SATURDAY TIC" option.

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Sunday RUNday (Padres Day) Presented by Trust Lake Elsinore Ford

Date: Sunday, June 18th

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

First Pitch: 1:00 PM

Padres Day:

Celebrate Father's Day at The Diamond by watching the next generation of Padres on the field, receiving a City Connect-inspired Storm Hat giveaway at our front gates, and getting your first beer for just $4! This is Father's Day, the Padres way!

Sunday RUNday:

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee or PA announcer one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up!

All Information:

- Exclusive City Connect Storm Hat Giveaway (Available to everyone at the front gates. Available while supplies last)

- $4 First Beer Ticket for Every Dad in Attendance

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

