Big Ninth for Rancho in 7-3 Win

Modesto, CA - The Quakes scored six times in the ninth and earned a much-needed win in Modesto on Thursday, taking a 7-3 victory over the Nuts at John Thurman Field, ending Rancho's four-game losing streak.

Kyle Nevin's two-run single with the bases loaded highlighted the six-run ninth, as Nevin himself scored on the same play, after Modesto committed two throwing errors on the play.

Trailing 3-1 in the ninth, Modesto closer Stefan Raeth (0-1) plunked Josue De Paula with the first pitch he threw. With one out, Jorge Puerta and Juan Alonso picked up back-to-back singles to load the bases. Kenneth Betancourt was then hit by a 3-2 pitch, forcing in a run to make it a 3-2 game. Nevin followed with a single up the middle, scoring pinch-runner Jose Izarra and Juan Alonso. On the play, there were a pair of throwing errors, allowing both Betancourt and Nevin to score, making it 6-3.

Rancho added another to close out the scoring, as Thayron Liranzo walked and later scored on a De Paula grounder, making it 7-3.

Lucas Wepf entered for Kelvin Bautista (2-0) in the ninth and worked a 1-2-3 inning in a non-save situation.

The Quakes (33-21) now lead second-place Lake Elsinore by 4.5 games and are 5.5 up on surging Inland Empire with just 12 games to go in the first half.

Jared Karros (1-0) will throw for Rancho on Friday, as he takes on Modesto's Marcelo Perez (0-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

