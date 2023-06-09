Trio of Grizzlies' Arms Calm Storm 1-0 for 3rd Shutout of Season

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-27) calmed the Lake Elsinore Storm (27-24) 1-0 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. After allowing a season-high 13 runs the evening before, the Fresno pitching staff flipped the script, tossing their third shutout win of the season. Michael Prosecky, Felix Ramires and Zach Agnos combined on the four-hitter as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in five games.

Prosecky (4-3) earned the decision after tying his career-high with six shutout innings. The southpaw allowed two hits and a pair of walks while fanning a professional-best nine. Prosecky struck out the first six batters he faced and added an impressive defensive web gem to his stat line. He gave way to Felix Ramires, who continued his impressive year. The sidearmer hurled one and two-thirds scoreless frames, punching out three. Ramires has appeared in 17 games, going 1-0 with six holds and a 0.76 ERA. In 23 and two-thirds frames, Ramires has allowed just two runs (both earned) on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 28. Ramires has not permitted a run in his last eight appearances, spanning 13 innings. Zach Agnos secured his ninth save of 2023 after striking out a pair in one and one-third frames. Agnos leads the California League in saves by three.

The Grizzlies scored their lone run in the third from a Ryan Ritter RBI single to center with the infield drawn in. Parker Kelly scored on the play after he laced a leadoff triple, his first of the season. Jamari Baylor was not retired in the contest, reaching base via two singles and a walk. Baylor swiped two bases as well for Fresno.

The Storm mustered four hits with Griffin Doersching smashing a double to left-center. Lake Elsinore lefty Robby Snelling (4-1) took the loss after five strong frames of work. Snelling allowed one run on four hits while fanning eight. Thomas Balboni Jr. and Will Geerdes combined for three clean innings of relief. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

- LHP Felix Ramires (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- RHP Zach Agnos (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (2-2, BB, 2 SB)

- 1B Parker Kelly (1-3, 3B, R)

- SS Ryan Ritter (1-4, RBI)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- LHP Robby Snelling (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

- DH Griffin Doersching (1-4, 2B)

- Storm Bullpen (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

(Home) Lake Elsinore RHP Henry Baez (3-1, 4.72) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-3, 3.74) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Skyler Messinger's 14-game on-base streak came to an end.

Time of game was 2 hours and 2 minutes.

