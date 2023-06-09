Modesto Holds Off Rancho Rally on Friday

June 9, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - The Quakes failed to pull off a second straight ninth-inning rally, as they fell short in Modesto on Friday, suffering a 6-4 loss at John Thurman Field.

Dayton Dooney cracked his first homer as a Quake in the eighth, a two-run shot to put Rancho on the board. They scored two in the ninth, but left the tying run at the plate, as their comeback bid fell shy, leaving them with three losses in four games in this series.

Modesto starter Marcelo Perez (1-0) was brilliant in just his fourth professional start, allowing one hit and one walk through six scoreless frames, as the Rancho offense sputtered throughout most of Friday's loss.

Quakes' starter Jared Karros (1-1) struggled for the first time this year, as he surrendered three runs in three innings, including back-to-back homers from Modesto's Freuddy Batista (5) and Miguel Perez (1) in the second inning.

The Quakes (33-22) will try to regroup on Saturday, sending Chris Campos (5-3) to the mound, opposite Tyler Cleveland (3-4) at 6:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.