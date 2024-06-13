Union Ii Remain First Place In Eastern Conference
June 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to Sportsplex at Matthews to play Crown Legacy FC, winning 3-0. Both teams remained scoreless in the first half despite chances coming from both sides. In the 65th minute, forward Leandro Soria opened up the scoring for Union II when he scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal. Union II extended their lead 2-0 when Academy defender Francis Westfield finished captain Kyle Tucker's cross in the 84th minute. In stoppage time, midfielder CJ Olney netted his fourth MLS NEXT Pro goal of the season and Union II's final goal of the night. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick logged two saves and registered his third clean sheet of the season.
Philadelphia Union II host New York Red Bulls II at Subaru Park on Wednesday, June 26 (6:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Crown Legacy FC (0) - Philadelphia Union II (3)
Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, NC)
Thursday, June 13, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Matt Thompson
AR1: Stephen Milhoan
AR2: Sharon Gingrich
4TH: William Steffen
Weather: 84 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Leandro Soria (Olivas) 65'
PHI - Francis Westfield (Tucker) 84'
PHI - CJ Olney (Sequera) 90'+4'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY1
PHI - Jamir Berdecio (caution) 23'
CLFC - JahLane Forbes (caution) 29'
PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 48'
PHI - Francis Westfield (caution) 77'
CLFC - Brian Romero (caution) 86'
PHI - Andrew Rick (caution) 90'+1'
PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 90'+3'
PHI - Andrew Rick (second caution/ejection) 90'+5'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Francis Westfield, Carlos Rojas, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Jamir Berdecio, Nick Pariano (CJ Olney 59'), Randy Meneses (Kyle Tucker 72'), Cavan Sullivan (Giovanny Sequera 72'); Edward Davis (Leandro Soria 45'), Sal Olivas (Mike Sheridan 90'+6').
Substitutes not used: Alex Perez, John Andrus.
Crown Legacy FC: Nick Holliday; JahLane Forbes (Chandler Young 79'), Julian Bravo, Assane Ouedraogo, Jack Neeley; Philip Mayaka, Filip Mirkovic (Jonathan Nyandjo 59'), Aron John, Cameron Duke (Nimfasha Berchimas 67'), Nicholas Scardina (Brian Romero 66'); Dylan Sing (Amare Lucas 79').
Substitutes not used: Erik Pena, Chituru Odunze, Brandon Parrish, Josue Rodrigues.
TEAM NOTES
Union II are first overall in MLS NEXT Pro rankings and first in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference.
With the shutout, goalkeeper Andrew Rick now has three clean sheets this MLS NEXT Pro season.
Midfielder Cavan Sullivan made his second MLS NEXT Pro start against Crown Legacy FC.
Forward Lendro Soria scored his first MLS NEXT PRO career goal.
Forward Sal Olivas registered his first assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
Academy defender Francis Westfield scored his third goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season against Crown Legacy FC
Captain Kyle Tucker registered his third assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
Midfielder CJ Olney netted his fourth MLS NEXT Pro goal of the season.
Philadelphia Union II host the New York Red Bulls II at Subaru Park on Wednesday, June 26 (6:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
