Inter Miami CF II Earns a Draw Against Columbus Crew 2 at Chase Stadium

June 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II earned a 1-1 draw this Thursday evening in the team's home fixture against Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium. The draw featured a nail-biting first professional goal from Academy product, Yuval Cohen. The visitors earned the extra point in penalties after the draw in regulation.

The Herons' starting XI featured CJ Dos Santos in goal; Captain Nykolas Sessock, Tyler Hall, Noah Allen, and Ian Fray made up the back four; Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Pep Casas, and Ricardo Montenegro, in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael, Samuel Basabe and Shanyder Borgelin led the team's attack.

The opponents opened the match with an early goal in the fifth minute, with Columbus Crew's Chase Adams finding the back of the net to take the 0-1 lead. Regardless, Miami continued the half strong, instantly taking back control creating danger in the opponent's box. The hosts closed the first half with high-intensity and all around smooth plays. The scoreline, however, remained 0-1 until the end of the half.

In the second half, Inter Miami II came out with an early attack, opening half with a goal-scoring opportunity from midfielder Flores De La Paz but the score remained unchanged. Inter Miami II then struck back, taking advantage of momentum, with second-half substitute Cohan securing his first professional goal. The attacker placed the ball in the back of the net following a smooth assist from 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick Carmichael in the 74th minute to make it 1-1. The goal was the first for the striker this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

The scoreline then held until the final whistle with the opponents earning a 1-1 draw in regulation; the hosts were able to secure a point in the penalty shootout (4-3.)

Up next, Inter Miami II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team returns home to face Toronto FC II on Wednesday, June 26 at York Lions Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

