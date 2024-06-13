Chattanooga FC Comes from Behind to Earn Two Points in Orlando Thriller

June 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

KISSIMMEE, Fla - Chattanooga Football Club showed perseverance and character in a come-from-behind victory in the shootout to pick up two points against Orlando City B on Thursday evening.

Mehdi Ouamri scored for the third consecutive match and Duvan Viafara headed in his first goal for CFC to force the match into shootouts for the extra point, and a phenomenal display by keeper Jean Antoine combined with flawless finishing saw CFC cap off a gutsy peformance to solidify two valuable points on the road.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood made two changes to the starting line-up from the draw at Chicago Fire II last time out. Minjae Kwak came in to make his first start for the club in place of Andres Jimenez Aranzazu in midfield, while Milo Garvanian returned to the XI in place of Joseph Perez.

It was a tale of two halves with Orlando finishing the first half on top 1-0 thanks to a 30th-minute goal from a corner kick by Shak Mohammed. Ouamri had an attempt on target in the 11th minute, however CFC found it largely frustrating to create any significant opportunities.

Jimenez Aranzazu subbed in for Kwak during the break and CFC began to control the tempo of the match and eventually found a first goal in the 56th minute through Ouamri, who showed his knack for goal with a smooth and controlled finish into the bottom corner.

Orlando were awarded a penalty kick late on after Jesse Williams was adjudged to have fouled his marker in the area and Jhon Solis converted in the 89th minute.

However, CFC would have the final say. In the final minute of stoppage time Ibarra sent in a cross to the back post and Jude Arthur headed it back in for Viafara who swept in and finished superbly with the inside of his foot to give Orlando keeper Javier Ortero no chance of making the save and to send the match into the shootouts for the extra point.

Antoine put in a magnificent display during the 90 minutes and that carred into the shootouts as the Haitian saved two Orlando spot-kicks to ultimately earn CFC the extra point.

The result sees CFC remain in the second place in the Eastern Conference table with 28 points.

Chattanooga FC will return to Finley Stadium for Matchweek 15 for the second Independent Derby of the season against Carolina Core FC on Saturday, June 22nd at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Orlando City B (4-4-4D, 2SOW, 18 pts - 8th in East??- Chattanooga FC (6W-2L-5D, 3SOW, 26 pts.)?

Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Fla.

Final score:

ORL: 2

CFC: 2

CFC wins extra point with 4-2 victory in shootout

Scoring summary:

30': Mohammed - ORL

56': Ouamri - CFC

89': Solis (pen) - ORL

90'+5: Viafara - CFC

Stats (ORL/CFC):

Possession: 45% / 55%

xG: 1.86+pk / 1.19

Shots: 20 / 9

Shots on goal: 8 / 4

Blocked shots: 5 / 3

Total passes: 372 / 486

Passing accuracy percentage: 81.2 / 85.6

Corners: 9 / 3

Total crosses: 3 / 3

Offsides: 3 / 2

Goalkeeper saves: 2 / 6

Clearances: 5 / 8

Fouls: 9 / 21

Discipline:

9' - CFC: Sar-Sar (Caution)

29' - CFC: Williams (Caution)

36' - CFC: Gray (Caution)

43' - ORL: Williams (Caution)

83' - CFC: McGrath (Caution)

90'+1 - ORL: Valencia Banguero (Caution)

Line-ups:

ORL starters: Javier Otero, Alex Freeman (Jackson Platts 61'), Nabi Kibunguchy, Thomas Williams (Zakaria Taifi 61'), Manu Cocca, Colin Guske, Jorge Almaguer, Jhon Soils, Shak Mohammed (Wilfredo Rivera 61'), Yeiler Valencia, Justin Ellis (Thomas Bowe 77')

Substitutes not used: Bernardo Santos Rhein Goncalves, Jose Carlos Mercado

Head coach: Manuel Goldberrg

CFC starters: Jean Antoine, Jesse Williams (Anatolie Prepelita 88'), Farid Sar-Sar, Duvan Viafara, Milo Garvanian (Joseph Perez 78'), Jude Arthur, Alex McGrath (C) (Luis Garcia Sosa 90'+4), Minjae Kwak (Andres Jimenez Aranzazu 46'), Taylor Gray (Jalen James 88'), Jesus Ibarra, Mehdi Ouamri

Substitutes not used: Jonathan Burke, Ethan Koren

Head Coach: Rod Underwood

