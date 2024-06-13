NYRB II Heads to Mark A. Ouellette Stadium to Face New England Revolution II

June 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (5-5-3, 20 pts.) head to Mark A. Ouellette Stadium to face New England Revolution II (3-7-2, 13 pts.) on Friday, June 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings and are looking to build off their 2-1 win over Toronto FC II on June 9. Midfielder Mohammed Sofo scored his first multi-goal match of his career. Sofo has now recorded a goal or an assist in three-straight matches.

New England enter the match on a two-match losing streak and have not won a match since May 4. Revolution II sit in 12th place of the Eastern Conference with 13 points and have posted a 3-1-1 record at home. Marcos Dias leads the club both in goals and assists with five a piece.

This will be the first time that the two clubs have met this season. Last season, the Red Bulls posted a 2-0-1 record against New England Revolution II. They recorded a 1-0-1 mark in their road matches against Revolution II last year.

Following Friday's match, Red Bulls II will head to Subaru Park to battle Philadelphia Union II for the third time this year on Wednesday, June 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.