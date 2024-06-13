Revolution II Host New York Red Bulls II on Friday

June 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOOKSETT, N.H. - New England Revolution II (3-7-2; 13 pts.) return home to host New York Red Bulls II (5-5-3; 20 pts.) on Friday night at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University. Friday's match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Philip Galati calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England enters the weekend clash with New York following a 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew 2 last Thursday. Patrick Leal was the lone scorer for New England, tallying his second goal of the season. The Newton, Mass. native capitalized off an assist in the 81st minute from U-19 Academy forward Gabriel Chavez, who registered his first helper after entering the match in the 59th minute to mark his professional debut.

Last week's match also featured the first professional start of U-19 Academy forward Braedon Smith and 16-year-old Grant Emerhi's debut with Revolution II as a second-half substitute. New England's roster included 12 Academy products with Smith, Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian, Eric Klein, and Damario McIntosh all earning starts, while Chavez, Emerhi, Max Weinstein, Mason Sullivan, Steban Lopera, Alex Parvu, and Robert Nichols were available off the bench. McIntosh became the 12th Revolution Academy player to sign with New England's second team, after the defender inked his first professional contract with the club earlier this week.

Revolution II and Red Bulls II will meet for the first time this season, with New York holding the all-time series lead at a 2-1-1 record. The two rivals last met in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinal, when Revolution II extended its first-ever postseason run and advanced to the Conference Final. Red Bulls II recorded a 2-1 win over Toronto FC II in their last match on June 9 to snap a four-game losing streak. Forward Mohammed Sofo scored both goals in the winning effort.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mark A. Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Philip Galati

