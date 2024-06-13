Toronto FC II Falls 1-3 to New York City II

June 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (4W-5L-2T, 14 points) dropped to a 1-3 result to New York City FC II (6W-3L-3T, 22 points) at York Lions Stadium on Wednesday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes from Sunday's starting eleven against New York Red Bulls II with Tristan Pusztahegyi, Lazar Stefanovic, Theo Rigopoulos and Nathaniel Edwards coming in for Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Hassan Ayari and Jesús Batiz.

Moments from the half-time interval, NYCFC II capitalized when the hosts were unable to clear their lines, striking first as captain Taylor Calheira's effort found the net in the 43rd minute.

Late into first-half stoppage time, TFC II were reduced to 10 men when captain Julian Altobelli was shown a second yellow card in the 48th minute.

The visitors doubled their advantage when Ronald Arévalo picked out Taylor Calheira in the 50th minute, who finished a swift counter-attack move for his second goal of the evening.

NYCFC II added a third in stoppage time through Julien Lacher's solo effort before the Young Reds scored a consolation goal in the 94th minute through an own goal off Steven Bednarsky to make it 1-3 on the night.

Following an upcoming bye week, the Young Reds return to action to host Inter Miami CF II on Wednesday, June 26. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

NYC - Taylor Calheira 43' (Piero Elias)

NYC - Taylor Calheira 50' (Ronald Arévalo)

NYC - Julien Lacher 90+2' (Piero Elias)

TOR - Steven Bednarsky 90+4' (own goal)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Taylor Calheira 29' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 36' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 45+3' (ejection)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 68' (caution)

LINEUPS?

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Tristan Pusztahegyi (Hassan Ayari 46'), Adam Pearlman, Lazar Stefanovic; Theo Rigopoulos (Dékwon Barrow 68'), Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 46'), Markus Cimermancic, Nathaniel Edwards, Andrei Dumitru (Jesús Batiz 46'), Julian Altobelli (C), Charlie Sharp (Matthew Catavolo 88')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu, Luca Accettola

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Will Meyer; Steven Bednarsky, Samuel Owusu, Matthew Leong, Christopher Tiao; Piero Elias (Adam Basse 90+2'), Jake Rozhansky, Jacob Arroyave (Julien Lacher 68'), Máximo Carrizo (Camil Ruiz 78'), Ronald Arévalo; Taylor Calheira (C) (Klevis Haxhari 90+3)

Substitutes Not Used: Kofi Hope-Gund, Alexander Hauschild

