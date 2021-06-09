Unearned Runs Costly in a Pair of Losses

ROME - Weather is playing a major factor in Asheville's first trip to Rome, Georgia this season. The series opener began on Tuesday where only two innings were played before rain forced the game into a suspension. The Tourists and the Rome Braves finished the contest on Wednesday, an 8-4 Rome win, then waited out another rain delay before completing a seven-inning night cap, a 5-3 Rome win.

Asheville allowed five runs during Tuesday's two innings including a trio of bases loaded walks and a pair of unearned runs in the second inning. A wild pitch by the Tourists gave the Braves a 6-0 lead and served as the first run scored Wednesday evening. Alex McKenna netted Asheville their first run with a solo Home Run in the sixth. Scott Schreiber and Matt Barefoot connected with RBI hits later in the inning to bring the Tourists to within three runs at 6-3.

Barefoot delivered again in the top of the eighth. The Tourists outfielder clubbed an RBI double to deep centerfield that scored Korey Lee from first base. Rome took advantage of two Asheville errors in the bottom of the eighth and plated a pair of unearned runs to put game one away.

Game two began on a high note for the visitors. Asheville scored three runs in the top of the first inning by way of a Lee RBI single and an Alex Holderbach two-run single; all part of a four-hit inning. Unfortunately, the Tourists gifted a pair of unearned runs right back to the Braves with another error and three walks in the bottom of the first.

Asheville recorded only one hit the rest of the way. The Tourists kept their one-run lead intact until the fourth. Rome tied the game with a sacrifice fly and took the lead on an Asheville throwing error, their fifth of the twin bill. The Braves tacked on an insurance run in the fifth and used Freddy Tarnok on the mound to finish off the doubleheader sweep.

Jose Bravo suffered the loss in game two, despite another strong pitching performance for the right-hander. Juan Pablo Lopez was excellent for Asheville on the mound in game one. The lefty went six innings, a season-high, and allowed only one earned run.

The Tourists and Braves are back in action from State Mutual Stadium at 7:00pm on Thursday night.

